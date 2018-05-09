Heroes in war, they return to a heroes' welcome after trip to nation's capital

The Central Valley Honor Flight returned its 16th group from Washington, D.C. to a heroes' welcome at Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Wednesday evening.
Sixty-six veterans made the journey. They came from Fresno, Tulare, Madera, Kings, Merced, Mariposa, Stanislaus, El Dorado, Sacramento and Butte counties.
Seventeen of the vets were 90 years old or older. The most senior to travel was 97-year-old Ted Paskevich of Porterville. He served in an Army tank unit in the Asian theater during World War II, taking part in the Battle of Angaur and seeing action in the Philippines and Okinawa, Japan.
The veterans left Monday and spent Tuesday seeing the sights in the nation's capital, such as the World War II, Korean and Vietnam war memorials. They also made a trip to Arlington National Cemetery. The veterans visited the Vietnam Memorial Wall before boarding the plane back to Fresno on Wednesday.
"It was so exciting walking through here," Dale Blackburn a 90-year-old World War II Army veteran said about the welcome they received at the airport . "Not only were people I know were here to greet us, but so many others too. It's so good that people are here to pay attention to this stuff in our lives."
"Being part of the Honor is one of the greatest things that I have experience in several years," 96-year-old World War II veteran Flitzalbert Marius said. "Its always great seeing Americans working together and understanding United States means unite and that is what this crowd represents."
