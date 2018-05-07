Water tank user fears cutoff of water

A water tank user near Del Rey fears her only source of running water could be curtailed if funding for a state program that funds temporary water tanks is ended.
Lewis Griswold The Fresno Bee
Breathing new life into Fulton Street

Local

Breathing new life into Fulton Street

Downtown Fresno building owner Sevak Khatchadourian discusses increased interest in his properties in the six months since Fulton Street was converted from a pedestrian-only mall.