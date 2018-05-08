'Who has the keys to the condoms?' Some grocery and drugstores are locking up latex

SHARE COPY LINK Some grocery and drugstores in Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties lock condoms in glass cases to prevent theft, but advocates for youths say this can discourage some from practicing safe sex. Barbara Anderson banderson@fresnobee.com

Some grocery and drugstores in Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties lock condoms in glass cases to prevent theft, but advocates for youths say this can discourage some from practicing safe sex. Barbara Anderson banderson@fresnobee.com