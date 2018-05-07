New passenger train leaves Modesto for Sacramento

Fresno State opened the mic to students, staff, alumni and members of the community on Thursday, May 3, 2018 to ask questions and speak their mind about professor Randa Jarrar and her profanity and social media comments regarding Barbara Bush.
After calling Fresno State President Joseph Castro a "pompous ass," this speaker who identified himself as a 62-year-old farmer eventually had his mic turned off during a forum on the Randa Jarrar controversy Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has this recording of a scammer using its name to get your info. The department posted a warning on its Facebook page @mariposacountysheriff that included a list of things it would never ask you by phone.
The crew from Fresno Fire Engine 3 attacks a fire in a vacant structure at Fresno St. and Thomas Avenue in central Fresno. Bobycam video shows what it was like inside the building. The video was posted to Fresno Fire's Instagram account.
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand talks about his view of progress on Fulton Street, six months after a ribbon-cutting to reopen the downtown street to vehicle traffic. A six-block stretch of the street was a pedestrian-only mall for more than 50 years