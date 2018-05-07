Central Fresno apartment building catches fire for second time in two days

Firefighters let flames burn an apartment building in central Fresno Monday after it caught fire for the second time in two days.
Fresno fire spokesman Robert Castillo said heavy smoke and flames were reported in the attic before firefighters arrived to the apartments on McKinley and Normal avenues.
A black plume was spotted from miles away. Stubborn flames continued to burn even as fire crews poured large amounts of fire over the building. East and west lanes of McKinley Avenue were closed to traffic for the fire investigation.
It's unknown what started the fire. Castillo said witnesses reported someone staying in the building, but firefighters did not find anyone living inside. Firefighters had already responded to the vacant building Sunday night for a mattress fire in a different area of the building. One fire truck responded to that fire compared to five fire trucks who responded Monday, including 27 firefighters, Castillo said.
Spokesman Hector Vasquez said vacant structure fires in the city of Fresno are up by 29 percent this year and overall structure fires are up by 11 percent.
Castillo could not provide an immediate estimate of monetary damage, but said that Monday's fire left the apartment building completely destroyed. He said firefighters were expected to allow the fire to burn and would monitor in case the building collapsed.
