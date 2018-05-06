Man dies, woman hurt after wrong-way crash on Highway 41

A man driving the wrong way on Highway 41 died, and a woman was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a head-on collision Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. James Del Carlo.
For an unknown reason, a 42-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima north on the southbound fast lane of Highway 41 near Adams Avenue., south of Easton.
Around 8:40 p.m., the man crashed head-on with a 29-year-old woman driving a Honda CRV the correct way, Del Carlo said.
The man died at the scene. The woman was taken by ambulance to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries to her chest, left leg and head, Del Carlo said.
Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to CHP.
