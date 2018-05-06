Texas driver dies in Fresno County crash involving motor home

A Texas man died in Fresno County on Saturday, after careening into a ravine off of Interstate 5, where a motor home landed on top of his car, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Saturday.
The 31-year-old man was driving a 2017 Ford Mustang north on I-5, south of the Arroyo Hondo overcrossing, when he tried to pass a 2015 Winnebago, driven by Leo Gorospe, 66, CHP said. The Winnebago was towing a Chevrolet HHR and driving about 68 mph. Ida Gorospe, 55, was a passenger in the Winnebago, and the pair are from Livingston, Texas.
The Mustang drifted to the west shoulder edge of the freeway as the driver tried to pass the Winnebago. The left front of the Winnebago hit the right side of the Mustang, rotating the car in a clockwise direction, CHP said.
Both vehicles went off the east side of the road and down into a ravine, where the front of the Winnebago landed on top of the Mustang.
The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name is not being released pending notification of family. He is from College Station, Texas.
The pair in the Winnebago suffered minor injuries and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, CHP said.
