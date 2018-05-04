A case of the measles has broken out in Fresno County, officials say

A warning to anyone who's never received a measles vaccination.
Fresno County's Department of Public Health confirmed a case of measles in a Fresno County adult.
And the person may have exposed others during a visit to a to a local urgent care center, as well as the emergency room at Clovis Community Medical Center.
Measles is a highly contagious disease and can be contracted easily by breathing in air that has been shared by an infected person.
The infected individual traveled out of state, where the infection occurred, the department of public health announced Friday afternoon. After returning to California, the person developed the symptoms.
Symptoms of measles include a fever (often high), cough, runny nose, red eyes and rash (usually starting on the face and spreading down the body).
The individual visited the JF Urgent Care Center located at 5088 N. Fresno St. on Monday from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the emergency room at CCMC on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
JF Urgent Care Center and CCMC are attempting to contact patients who were potentially exposed.
Exposure to measles would have occurred only on these dates and times.
Fresno County residents who were at either location during those time frames and show any signs of measles should stay at home, verify their immunization status, then contact their health care provider by telephone for instructions.
Residents with questions about potential exposure can call the Department of Public Health Communicable Disease Investigation at 559-600-3332.
Vaccination is the best prevention measurement, though no vaccine is 100 percent effective.
If a person is infected with measles, the symptoms will be far less severe if the person is vaccinated.
Back in 2015, there was a measles scare in Fresno after an infected man was thought to have potentially exposed mothers and babies in the labor and delivery area at Community Regional Medical center.
In all, 527 people at Community Regional were at risk of contracting measles.
The man, a visitor to Fresno County, also visited a local grocery story and Fashion Fair Mall, increasing the number of people who may have exposed.
Turns out, though, that no other measles cases popped up.
