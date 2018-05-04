A case of the measles has broken out in Fresno County, officials say

A case of the measles has been confirmed in Fresno County. The infected person visited the emergency room at Clovis Community Medical Center from 10:30am – noon Wednesday. The infected individual also visited the JF Urgent Care Center located at 5088 N. Fresno St. from 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 pm on Monday. Exposure to measles would only have occurred on these dates and times, Fresno County’s Department of Public Health said. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA The Fresno Bee