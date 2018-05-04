A gun fell from a dresser and accidentally fired a shot at a father and son in Fresno

A security guard and his son went to the hospital Friday morning after the man's gun apparently fell from the bedroom dresser and fired a shot.
Fresno police Lt. Mark Hudson said the off-duty security guard shot himself and his 4-year-old son when he was reaching for the handgun before it dropped from the top of the dresser and fired one round. Police got a call just after 8 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Delno Avenue.
Hudson said the weapon is a .40-caliber handgun. The man was hit in his left arm and his son on his left elbow. Their names were not released. Hudson said the child was outside of the bedroom, but the bullet struck him as he stood next to the door.
The man and the boy were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-lethal injuries. Friday's incident is uncommon, Hudson stated. Detectives are investigating exactly why the gun fired. It was not yet known if charges will be filed.
