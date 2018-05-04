Motorcyclist allegedly kills pedestrian in Fresno, then flees

A pedestrian died in central Fresno on Thursday after he was hit by a motorcyclist, who then fled, according to police.
After a 911 call, police found a man in his 40s in the road near Belmont and San Pablo avenues at 10:46 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Fresno police Lt. Michael Landon said the motorcyclist allegedly got up from the crash and pushed his motorcycle south, away from the scene and into a neighborhood near Belmont Avenue.
Officers found the motorcycle and the man turned himself in shortly after, Landon said. He was being detained on suspicion of felony hit and run charges.
