First recreational marijuana store in central San Joaquin Valley opens in Woodlake

The first store to legally sell recreational marijuana in the central San Joaquin Valley has opened in Woodlake, a town of about 7,700 people east of Visalia in Tulare County.
Valley Pure opened Monday, said general manager Wes Hardin.
"It feels really good. It's been a two-year process," Hardin said. "We put a lot of work into it."
He credited city officials for having an open mind to the idea of a storefront in the heart of downtown.
"The city of Woodlake has been phenomenal," he said. "They've been forward thinking this whole time."
Voters approved a ballot initiative that gives the city a 5 percent excise tax, on top of the sales tax. Most cities that allow marijuana sales have an excise tax of 2 to 10 percent.
By being first in the region, Valley Pure hopes to develop a brand name that catches on statewide and even nationally, Hardin said, and expand into other cities.
The business also sells medical marijuana to those with medical marijuana cards. Medical marijuana costs a little less than recreational marijuana, he said. The business also offers "full service delivery in the Valley," Hardin said.
Customers must be 21 or older. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The address is 132 N. Valencia Blvd.
