Pedestrian suffers critical injuries in Fresno crash

A pedestrian was hospitalized Wednesday evening after being struck by a car on Blackstone Avenue near Dakota Avenue, according to Fresno police.
Officers responded to the scene at 8:15 p.m. after receiving a call of a man in the roadway. Police found the pedestrian, described as a man in his 50s, with critical injuries.
According to police, the vehicle was proceeding westbound on Blackstone Avenue when the pedestrian stepped into the roadway. The driver tried to stop but was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian. Police said the driver remained at the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to Community Regional Medical Center to be treated.
Comments