Spring means it's time to watch for motorcyclists sharing the road

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness month, and the California Highway Patrol, along with the California Office of Traffic Safety will be working to help reduce the number of fatal and injury traffic collisions involving motorcyclists. “As the weather begins to warm, we’ll start to see more motorcyclists out on our roads, and we want to make sure other motorists see them too,” said OTS Director Rhonda Craft. “It can be easy to overlook a motorcycle due to their smaller size. For this reason, it’s all the more vital we put forth extra effort in keeping watch.”
Operating a motorcycle takes a different skill set than driving a vehicle. Safe riding practices and cooperation from all road users is imperative to reach the goal of reducing the total number of traffic collisions involving motorcyclists. According to preliminary data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, last year a total 466 motorcyclists were killed in traffic collisions, and more than 14,000 motorcyclists were injured. Although these numbers sound alarming, we have seen a slight decline in the total number of collisions resulting in fatalities over the years past.
Here’s what motorcyclists can do to minimize their risks while riding:
▪ Wear the proper safety equipment. The law requires a motorcycle rider to wear a helmet approved by the Department of Transportation. This should be a no-brainer, no pun intended; however, it is surprising how many motorcycle riders fail to wear DOT-approved helmets. Do some research before purchasing a new helmet. Does the helmet meet DOT regulations? Does it fit your head comfortably? Be concerned more about safety than style. Additional safety equipment is also a great idea. Although not required by law, it’s highly recommended. We encourage riders to wear a pair of gloves, body armor, long sleeve jacket, long pants and boots, which will cover the lower extremities in the event a rider lays down their bike.
▪ Ride defensively and assume people in cars do not see you. The majority of motorcycle collisions are generally caused by motorists who simply did not see the motorcyclists. While we are on the subject of defensive riding, let’s talk about lane splitting. Officially, lane splitting is legal when done safely and prudently. If you decide to practice this form of riding, please be extra cautious. Know your limits, it can be easy to lose track of your speed on a motorcycle, especially for a new rider.
▪ Be alcohol and drug-free at all times. Alcohol and drugs, including some prescribed medications, negatively affect driving judgment, depth perception, reaction time, balance, throttle control and ability to shift gears.
The CHP strongly encourages all riders to sign up for the California Motorcyclist Safety Program (CMSP) before beginning to ride. It is the official motorcycle safety and training program administered by the CHP, offering courses for both the new and returning rider. CMSP trains approximately 60,000 motorcyclists per year and has trained more than 1.1 million motorcycle riders. For more information, or to find a training site near you visit cmsp.msi5.com or contact the CHP Central Division office at 559-277-7250.
Having had the unfortunate opportunity of investigating several fatal traffic collisions involving motorcyclists, I ask that we all do our part to prevent tragedies from occurring.
CHP Officer Robert Montano can be reached at rmontano@chp.ca.gov. For more from the CHP Central Division, go to the division’s Facebook page.
