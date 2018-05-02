Want to work for Caltrans? The transportation department is having a job fair May 8

The California Department of Transportation is hosting a career fair at the Fresno Fairgrounds on May 8.
The public is invited to learn about jobs as engineers, planners, surveyors, office assistants, equipment operators, maintenance workers and in information technology. Caltrans also has a student assistant program for college students looking for part-time work.
Human resource representatives will attend to explain the hiring process, to conduct career counseling and to demonstrate how to apply for jobs on caljobs.ca.gov. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave.
For more information, email askrecruitment@dot.ca.gov. To see what positions are open or to apply, visit jobs.ca.gov.
