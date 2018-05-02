To help clean the Valley's air, plan would scrap dirty diesel trucks and tractors

The San Joaquin Valley is getting money to replace older diesel trucks and tractors with newer, cleaner-burning models in a move to clear up air pollution.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded nearly $6.4 million to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to replace 144 older diesel trucks for those that run nearly 90 percent cleaner, and to replace 237 older tractors for those that meet the latest emissions standards.
"We greatly appreciate EPA's attention and care for the health of Valley residents," Seyed Sadredin, the district's executive director and pollution control officer, said in a written statement. "This grant from EPA will help us with our enormous challenge to reduce emissions from mobile sources, which make up 85 percent of the pollution in the San Joaquin Valley."
The Valley's grant is part of $12.75 million in Targeted Airshed Grants awarded by the EPA. The South Coast Air Quality Management District received $6.4 million to replace 29 diesel- and gas-fueled shuttle buses at airports in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties with electric models. The funds also will replace 79 old diesel school buses in the Los Angeles Unified School District's fleet with buses fueled by compressed natural gas.
Comments