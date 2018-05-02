Bodycam video shows Fresno firefighters knocking down a fire in an abandoned building
The crew from Fresno Fire Engine 3 attacks a fire in a vacant structure at Fresno St. and Thomas Avenue in central Fresno. Bobycam video shows what it was like inside the building. The video was posted to Fresno Fire's Instagram account.
