Bodycam video shows Fresno firefighters knocking down a fire in an abandoned building

The crew from Fresno Fire Engine 3 attacks a fire in a vacant structure at Fresno St. and Thomas Avenue in central Fresno. Bobycam video shows what it was like inside the building. The video was posted to Fresno Fire's Instagram account.
Fresno Fire Department
Breathing new life into Fulton Street

Local

Breathing new life into Fulton Street

Downtown Fresno building owner Sevak Khatchadourian discusses increased interest in his properties in the six months since Fulton Street was converted from a pedestrian-only mall.