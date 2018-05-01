Fulton Street is a quarterfinalist in national contest. Help get it to the next round

Fulton Street is one of 25 quarterfinalists, down from 303 nominations, in the 2018 "America's Main Streets" contest. Voting is now open until May 27 to get Fresno's newly opened downtown street into the semifinals with a chance to win the grand prize of $25,000 and other prizes on June 4.

The contest is presented by Independent We Stand, a national small business movement, to recognize deserving main streets and the businesses that support them. Fulton Street is up against Benicia Main Street, in the San Francisco Bay area, Clarence Main Street in Iowa and Downtown Rochester in Michigan, to name a few.

The public can cast a vote every 24 hours at mainstreetcontest.com. The top 10 semifinalists will be announced May 28. The winner will be announced June 4.

SIGN UP