Woman, 20, critically injured in two-vehicle collision in central Fresno

A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after a two-vehicle traffic collision Tuesday in northwest Fresno.
About 8 a.m., California Highway Patrol and Fresno police responded to reports of a traffic collision at Weber and Brawley avenues.
The woman was driving a black Mazda south on Brawley Avenue when she took the road's curve too quickly and her car entered the northbound lane, police Lt. Mark Hudson said. A 37-year-old female driver of a white Toyota Scion traveling north on Brawley Avenue collided with the Mazda, Hudson said.
The 20-year-old was taken to Community Regional Medical Center by ambulance and is in critical condition, Hudson said. The 37-year-old has minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by a family member.
There were no passengers in either of the vehicles.
Accidents in the area are common, Hudson said, adding that this incident was "very unfortunate."
