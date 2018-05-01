Authorities are investigating this two-vehicle collision at Weber and Brawley avenues in central Fresno on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Authorities are investigating this two-vehicle collision at Weber and Brawley avenues in central Fresno on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. JESSICA JOHNSON THE FRESNO BEE
Authorities are investigating this two-vehicle collision at Weber and Brawley avenues in central Fresno on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. JESSICA JOHNSON THE FRESNO BEE

Local

Woman, 20, critically injured in two-vehicle collision in central Fresno

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Bee

May 01, 2018 09:30 AM

A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after a two-vehicle traffic collision Tuesday in northwest Fresno.

About 8 a.m., California Highway Patrol and Fresno police responded to reports of a traffic collision at Weber and Brawley avenues.

The woman was driving a black Mazda south on Brawley Avenue when she took the road's curve too quickly and her car entered the northbound lane, police Lt. Mark Hudson said. A 37-year-old female driver of a white Toyota Scion traveling north on Brawley Avenue collided with the Mazda, Hudson said.

The 20-year-old was taken to Community Regional Medical Center by ambulance and is in critical condition, Hudson said. The 37-year-old has minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by a family member.

There were no passengers in either of the vehicles.

Accidents in the area are common, Hudson said, adding that this incident was "very unfortunate."

  Comments  