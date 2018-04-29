Pregnant woman dies, baby hospitalized in DUI crash

Three people died, including a pregnant woman, and a 1-year-old was seriously injured after a head-on collision involving an alleged drunken driver near Strathmore on Sunday.
The crash happened around 3:10 p.m. on Avenue 196 near Road 216, California Highway Patrol officer Marc McWilliams said.
A 24-year-old Strathmore man driving east in a 1996 Lincoln attempted to pass another car, and sped into the westbound lane.
A 21-year-old Exeter man driving west in a Toyota Corolla tried to avoid the Lincoln by swerving into the eastbound lane, but did so at the same time the Lincoln swerved back, causing a head-on collision, McWilliams said. The Corolla overturned several times.
Both drivers died, as did the woman who was a passenger in the Corolla, a 22-year-old from Exeter who was 6 to 7 months pregnant. The 1-year-old in the Corolla was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with major injuries, McWilliams said.
It is suspected that the driver of the Lincoln was under the influence of alcohol, McWilliams said.
