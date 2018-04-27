Legendary cowboy and bull memorialized at entrance to Clovis Rodeo Grounds

SHARE COPY LINK Lane Frost, who's story was told in the movie "8 Seconds," and top bucking bull Red Rock, were part of the "Challenge of the Champions" match which featured a stop in Clovis in 1988. Craig Kohlruss

Lane Frost, who's story was told in the movie "8 Seconds," and top bucking bull Red Rock, were part of the "Challenge of the Champions" match which featured a stop in Clovis in 1988. Craig Kohlruss