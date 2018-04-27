Fresno City College's Asian Fest filled with fun, food and a variety of performances

SHARE COPY LINK Fresno City will hold its annual Asian Fest, which celebrates Asian American culture while showcasing community performers, martial artists and food. The event runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Fresno City College

