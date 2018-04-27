Fresno City will hold its annual Asian Fest, which celebrates Asian American culture while showcasing community performers, martial artists and food. The event runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Fresno City College
Local

Fresno City College's Asian Fest filled with fun, food and a variety of performances

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Bee

April 27, 2018 08:23 PM

Like Chinese food, Japan food or Asian food in general?

Ever been into martial arts?

How about anime or K-pop?

If any of these things are of interest, then you might want to head over to Fresno City on Saturday for the campus’ annual Asian Fest.

Celebrating Asian American culture, the Asian Fest showcases talents of cultural organizations, as well as community performers and martial artists.

And don’t forget the food vendors.

The event, filled with performances and exhibits, runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fresno City’s Main Fountain area.

The event is free, as is parking throughout the day.

