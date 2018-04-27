Fresno City College's Asian Fest filled with fun, food and a variety of performances

Like Chinese food, Japan food or Asian food in general?
Ever been into martial arts?
How about anime or K-pop?
If any of these things are of interest, then you might want to head over to Fresno City on Saturday for the campus’ annual Asian Fest.
Celebrating Asian American culture, the Asian Fest showcases talents of cultural organizations, as well as community performers and martial artists.
And don’t forget the food vendors.
The event, filled with performances and exhibits, runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fresno City’s Main Fountain area.
The event is free, as is parking throughout the day.
