Around the Valley | April 28 | Tire waste amnesty

Tire waste disposal
The city of Fresno Code Enforcement Division and the Fresno EOC Local Conservation Corps Recycling Program will hold a waste tire amnesty day event 8 a.m. to noon today to allow residents to dispose of their unwanted tires at Teague Elementary School, 4725 N. Polk Ave. Participants must live in the city and are limited to nine tires per vehicle. No tractor, diesel or business-generated tires will be accepted.
Senior Symposium
A senior symposium will be held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 3 at West Fresno Family Resource Center’s Maxie L. Parks Community Center, 1802 E. California Ave. Seniors, friends and caregivers will learn vital tools and resources and listen to speakers to promote healthy aging. The event in free and the deadline to register is May 1.
Details: 559-374-5750, engageateveryage.eventbrite.com.
Around the Valley is compiled by Candice Torres and lists events, meetings and announcements for local nonprofit agencies and community groups, including class reunions and donation announcements. Submit information to calendars@fresnobee.com. You can also submit event information at www.fresnobee.com/calendars. If you need assistance, call 559-441-6356.
Comments