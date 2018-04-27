Iconic flag barn in Madera County tagged with graffiti

The iconic flag barn on Highway 41 in Madera was slapped with graffiti recently and people are not happy.
The barn that was painted in patriotic colors after 9/11 to honor the victims of the tragedy has become a part of the Valley's landscape. Visitors from all over the world, including many on their way to Yosemite, have taken a photo in front of it. It even has its own Facebook page, "Freedom Flag Barn"
So when someone sprayed their graffiti tag, DYMK, prominently over the stripes, people reacted.
"I hope they catch whoever did this and make them scrub it off and repaint at there cost this is not art. This is vandalism," wrote Edith Stewart on ABC30 Action News' Facebook page.
Frances Terri posted: "Disgusting!!!!! I know this community will band together and help repaint this proud declaration of patriotism! "
The community won't have to.
The barn and the property it sits on land that was sold by the McCaffrey family to Community Medical Centers.
Community officials who learned of the grafitti on Friday said they will fix it.
"As we would when any Community Medical Centers' property damage occurs, we are working as fast as possible to restore the paint on the Flag Barn," said Michelle Von Tersch, vice president of communications and public affairs.
