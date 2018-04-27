A doctor hit an employee with a cell phone and stabbed a patient's boyfriend with a pen

The Medical Board of California has revoked the license of a Porterville urologist who had been sentenced to probation for assaulting his office employee and the boyfriend of one of is patients.
Dr. Richard Samuel Fightlin had two misdemeanor battery charges against him, the board said.
According to the board accusation, in June 2016 Fightlin grabbed his office employee's arm and hit her in the back of her head with his cell phone. The doctor was upset that a different employee did not show up for work, the board said.
In a separate incident that occurred about a month prior to the assault on the employee, Fightlin became verbally abusive to a patient when her medical file was lost. The board said the patient was upset and went home. Her boyfriend went to Fightlin's office to talk to him, but Fightlin became verbally abusive and stabbed him in his left forearm with a pen, the board said.
In the criminal cases, Fightlin was sentenced to three years of probation and 30 days in jail and participation in an anger management program in relation to the battery, the board said.
In addition to the two battery charges, the medical board accused Fightlin of unprofessional conduct, gross negligence, repeated negligent acts and keeping inaccurate and incomplete medical records. In one instance, the board said Fightlin performed elective surgery on a healthy woman who was 36 weeks pregnant rather than waiting a few weeks until delivery of her baby.
The board said Fightlin had not filed a notice of defense with the California Department of Justice at the time of the board's decision to revoke his license. He graduated from State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine in 1965, according to board records.
Fitghtlin could not be reached for comment. Telephone numbers listed for the doctor were disconnected.
