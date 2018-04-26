Firefighters respond to fire at Madonna Inn

A small fire prompted a late-night evacuation at the Madonna Inn on Thursday night, thanks to an over-full laundry room dryer.
San Luis Obispo Fire Department fire engineer Ryan Mason said the department responded to reports of a fire in the hotel laundry room after 9 p.m. Guests in the surrounding rooms were evacuated when smoke filtered into the rooms.
They quickly knocked down the fire with minimal damage to just the laundry room and dryer. There were no reported injuries.
Mason said the fire started because the hotel's large commercial dryer was overfilled, and its lint trap appeared to have not been cleaned.
"No laundry service for the Maddona Inn this weekend," Mason said.
He advised everyone to not fill up their dryers all the way and to always check the lint trap.
