Tulare County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help to find missing Porterville man

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to find Charles "Harold" Hood of Porterville, who was reported missing.
Hood was last seen March 15, 2018 leaving his residence on the 20900 block of Avenue 152 in Porterville driving a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
Around 30 sheriff's office personnel searched his neighborhood Thursday.
Hood is described as an 82-year-old Caucasian male, 5-foot-3, with a slender build and gray hair.
Anyone with information about his disappearance or whereabouts is asked to call Det. G. Burns, Sgt. G. Marks or Lt. J. Torres of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detective Bureau at 559-802-9563, Dispatch at 559-733-6218 or 800-808-0488, or anonymously through the TipNow line at 559-725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.
