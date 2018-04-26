Merced detective testifies he had probable cause to arrest DA's son on murder charge

A Merced County Sheriff's detective testified Thursday in the Ethan Morse's federal civil rights trial he had probable cause to arrest District Attorney Larry Morse's son in July 2014 in connection with a triple murder because he was suspected of being the driver in a drive-by shooting.
But detective Erick Macias also admitted that he omitted key evidence from Morse's arrest warrant that would have shown he was innocent. That's important because Morse's lawyers contend an arrest warrant requires a detective to state incriminating evidence — as well as any evidence that exonerates a suspect, so a judge can make a independent decision whether to sign the warrant.
Macias testified he understood the warrant requirement to be truthful and unbiased: "I believe I did that," he said in U.S. District Court in Fresno. "I believe we (detectives) provided the truth."
Morse, 21, has accused Lt. Charles "Chuck" Hale and detectives Macias and Jose Sam Sanchez of violating his civil rights by maliciously or recklessly lying to a judge to get a warrant for his arrest. Morse spent nearly four months in jail before Merced County Superior Court Judge Ronald Hansen in November 2014 declared him factually innocent of the murder charge and freed him from jail.
For nearly two weeks, Morse's attorneys Jayme Walker and J. Gary Gwilliam have been calling witnesses in hopes of proving that Hale, Macias and Sanchez coerced witnesses, covered up evidence that would have exonerated Morse, and manipulated evidence in order to get a judge to sign a warrant for Morse's arrest.
But on Thursday, Macias' testimony got a boost from attorney Barton Bowers of the state Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted Morse after his father declared an obvious conflict.
Bowers testified Thursday that he had believed detectives had probable cause to arrest Morse. He also told the jury that he made an independent decision to file the murder charge against Morse. In addition, Bowers told the jury that he saw nothing malicious about the detectives' actions in arrest Morse.
But Macias and Bowers turned out to be wrong in their belief they had probable cause.
Following a four-day preliminary hearing in November 2014, Judge Hansen released Morse from jail after making several factual findings, including that Jacob Logan-Tellez, one of Morse's passengers, did not fire a gun from Morse's vehicle and that Logan-Tellez did not fire the weapon that killed Bernabed Hernandez-Canela in March 2013, court records say.
In his ruling, Hansen also said he could not hear any admission of a shooting by Logan-Tellez in the accidental 911 call that Macias had relied on to get a warrant for Logan-Tellez's arrest. In addition, the judge also said the detectives used "improper interrogation techniques" on Morse's passengers, court records say.
Morse's troubles began on March 30, 2013, when he took his father's sports utility vehicle without permission and drove seven friends and acquaintances to the house party in Atwater that was advertised on Twitter. Before leaving his home, Morse testified on Tuesday that Logan-Tellez, showed him a .22-caliber revolver. He said he never told Logan-Tellez that he couldn't take the gun to the party.
While sitting in the SUV outside the party, Morse testified gunfire erupted. Samantha Parreira, 16, and Matthew Fisher, 19, were fatally shot in the backyard. Hernandez-Canela, 18, was killed out front. Morse and his passengers drove away unscathed.
But shortly after the killings, Logan-Tellez accidentally called 911 on his cell phone. Detectives contend the 911 call implicated Logan-Tellez in the killing of Hernandez-Canela. Logan-Tellez was arrested, but then released after the then-lead detective, Dwayne Pavelski, said the 911 call was difficult to understand and insufficient evidence to book Logan-Tellez on murder charges.
After the case went cold for 16 months, Macias testified on Thursday that Hale told him on July 14, 2017, to dig into the unsolved triple homicide. Three days later, the sheriff's department announced the arrest of Jose Carballido and Jose Botello in the killings of Parreira and Fisher, and the arrest of Logan-Tellez in the killing of Hernandez-Canela. (Carballido and Botello were later convicted and sentenced to prison. Hernandez-Canela's killing remains unsolved.)
Macias testified witnesses implicated Carballido and Botello. He said Logan-Tellez's arrest was based solely on his 911 call. "There was no new evidence," Macias said. "I believed we had the right guy."
Though Pavelski had rejected the 911 call as as insufficient evidence, Macias told the jury: "At first it is difficult to understand, tough to make out." But he testified he, Hale and other detectives listened to it dozens of times before determining that Logan-Tellez admitted to shooting someone. In addition, Logan-Tellez, who has consistently denied firing a gun from Morse's SUV, had listened to his 911 call and said it sounded like he said he had shot someone, Macias told the jury.
But by the time of Logan-Tellez's arrest, Walker told the jury that detectives also had Hernandez's autopsy report and results from ballistic testing. The report and testing showed that Hernandez-Canela was shot with a .25-caliber firearm in the head at close range and with .38-caliber firearm in his chest. In all, Hernandez-Canela was shot five times.
Walker pointed out that Logan-Tellez's said he was armed with .22-caliber revolver. But Macias told the jury that the gun was never recovered, so he didn't know if Logan-Tellez was telling the truth.
The news of Logan-Tellez's arrest prompted Ethan Morse to talk with detectives on July 20, 2014 because Morse testified that Logan-Tellez was innocent. Macias testified that Larry Morse drove his son to the interview, but declined an offer to be present.
Macias testified that during Morse's interview he started having "a weird feeling." He said Morse told him that Logan-Tellez had a .22-caliber revolver with him at the party, but never fired it. He also offered to take a lie detector test, but detectives declined.
In addition, Macias said, Morse gave him the names of his passengers, but not their phone numbers, because Morse said he wanted to call them first. Macias told the jury that was strange because witness normally don't try to control interviews with other witnesses.
But two days after Morse's interview, Macias said he sent a text message to Morse, telling Morse that he appreciated his help in tracking down witnesses.
By then, sheriff's detectives had talked to nearly all of the passengers in Morse's SUV. Initially, all of them said Logan-Tellez didn't fire a gun from Morse's SUV. But after questioning them at length, three of them said Logan-Tellez fired a gun from Morse's SUV, Macias told the jury. One of them even said Morse told Logan-Tellez: "Are you gonna do it?"
Macias testified he was suspicious of Morse because one of the passengers told detectives that they had talked about the case. He said Morse even drove one of them to the interview. During the interview, Morse would bang on the door and interrupt the detectives, Macias said. Morse, however, testified that he banged on the door because he heard the detectives yelling and threatening the witness.
In the tape recording of the call, a detective curses the witnesses and says" "Your freedom or your friends?" The detective also asked the witness if he is willing to bet his life on his story. Macias said that was not him talking on the tape. He also said he didn't hear any threats. But he admitted that the witness was later handcuffed after he walked out of the interview, but was later released.
Bowers testified that he took over the triple homicide case on July 23, 2014, three days after Ethan Morse's interview. He said detectives sent him about 70 sheriff's reports, but the vast majority of them were about the killings of Parreira and Fisher. He said detectives didn't send him Hernandez-Canela's autopsy report or ballistic testing, or tell him about Morse's offer to take a lie detector test. But he said he did listen to the 911 and "made some sense of it."
Bowers said Hale asked him in an email on July 24, 2014 as to whether he made a decision to arrest Morse. In his reply, Bowers testified he told Hale no decision had been made and that he wanted to look at the evidence more carefully. "Let's talk about his matter in the next few days," said Bowers' email, which was shown to the jury.
But on the next day, Bowers testified that a detective he believed was Hale called him about arresting Morse. He told the jury that he agreed there was probable cause to arrest Morse. But on the witness stand he could not recall what incriminating evidence detectives had on Morse, other than them saying Logan-Tellez had fired a gun from Morse's car.
