Porterville woman, 61, airlifted after she was hit by school bus

A Porterville woman, 61, was airlifted to Kaweah Delta Medical Center Wednesday morning after she was hit by a school bus.
The incident took place about 8 a.m. at the Olive Street Elementary School at 255 Olive Avenue in Porterville.
The California Highway Patrol reported that Gabriela Luna, 61, of Terra Bella was crossing in front of the bus driven by Cynthia Hernandez, 30, of Porterville. Hernandez did not see her and Luna was struck by the bus. She was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to Kaweah Delta with major injuries.
