Retired sheriff's testimony in Ethan Morse civil rights trial startles judge

Retired acting Merced County Sheriff Tom Cavallero testified Wednesday in a federal civil rights trial that he couldn't recall details of a conversation that he had with the sergeant who decided to arrest District Attorney Larry Morse's son in July 2014 on a murder charge.
Because Ethan Morse's arrest was very high-profile in Merced County, Cavallero's lack of recollection startled Judge Dale Drozd in U.S. District Court in Fresno, where Morse has sued Merced County and sheriff's detectives for false arrest and malicious prosecution.
"You don't remember?" Drozd asked Cavallero in the presence of the jury.
"I'm sorry, I don't," Cavallero replied.
Drozd then allowed Cavallero to read his pre-trial deposition. After refreshing his recollection, Cavallero testified that then Sgt. Charles "Chuck" Hale had told him about the pending arrest of Morse, but couldn't recall if Hale disclosed specific evidence against Morse.
Cavallero also said news of the pending arrest was heartbreaking because he considered Larry Morse a friend. Yet, in his conversation with Hale back in July 2014, Cavallero testified his deposition says he asked Hale whether Ethan Morse, then 18, was a flight risk or a danger to the public.
Cavallero also told the jury that he had asked Hale if Hale had contacted the state Attorney General's Office about Ethan Morse's pending arrest since his father had an obvious conflict in prosecuting the case. Cavallero testified Hale told him he had not yet contacted prosecutor Barton Bowers of the Attorney General's Office about Morse's arrest.
On the witness stand, Cavallero admitted he didn't know whether Hale had contacted Bowers before Morse's arrest. But he said he was confident that Hale had contacted Bowers, telling the jury that he had full confidence in Hale and in the detectives making the arrest.
Morse, 21, has accused Hale and detectives Erick Macias and Jose Sam Sanchez of violating his civil rights by maliciously or recklessly lying to a judge to get a warrant for his arrest on a murder charge.
After Morse had spent nearly four months in jail, Merced County Superior Court Judge Ronald Hansen in November 2014 declared Morse factually innocent of the murder charge and freed him from jail.
In the second week of the federal civil rights trial, Morse's attorneys Jayme Walker and J. Gary Gwilliam are calling witnesses in hopes of proving that Hale, Macias and Sanchez coerced witnesses, covered up evidence that would have exonerated Morse, and manipulated evidence to get a judge to sign a warrant for Morse's arrest.
Lawyers for Merced County and the detectives, however, contend Hale, who is now a lieutenant, and the other defendants had probable cause to arrest Morse and didn't coerce witness or cover-up evidence. They have told the jury that Ethan Morse was arrested because he was a suspect in an alleged drive-by shooting and was evasive in answering the detectives' questions.
Morse's troubles began on March 30, 2013, when he took his father's sports utility vehicle without permission and drove seven friends and acquaintances to the Atwater party that was advertised on Twitter. Before leaving his home, Morse testified on Tuesday that one of his passengers, Jacob Logan-Tellez, showed him a revolver. He said he never told Logan-Tellez that he couldn't take the gun to the party.
While sitting in the SUV outside the party, Morse testified gunfire erupted. Samantha Parreira, 16, and Matthew Fisher, 19, were fatally shot in the backyard. Bernabed Hernandez-Canela, 18, was killed out front. Morse and his passengers drove away unscathed.
But shortly after the killings, Logan-Tellez accidentally called 911 on his cell phone. Detectives contend the 911 call implicated Logan-Tellez in the killing of Bernabed Hernandez-Canela. Logan-Tellez was arrested, but then released after the lead detective, Dwayne Pavelski, said the 911 call was difficult to understand and insufficient evidence to book Logan-Tellez on murder charges.
After the case went cold for 16 months, the sheriff's department on July 17, 2014 announced the arrest of Jose Carballido and Jose Botello in the killings of Parreira and Fisher, and the arrest of Logan-Tellez in the killing of Hernandez-Canela. (Carballido and Botello were later convicted and sentenced to prison. Hernandez-Canela's killing remains unsolved.)
The sheriff's announcement came as a surprise, Ethan Morse said, because Logan-Tellez had nothing to do with the killing of Hernandez-Canela. Morse said he told his father, who arranged an interview with sheriff's detectives.
Ethan Morse testified that he felt uneasy with the detectives' questions. He also told the jury he volunteered to take a lie detector test, but the detectives declined. In addition, he testified that he encouraged some of his passengers to talk with detectives, and even drove one of them to the interview. But five days after his interview, Morse was arrested on July 25, 2014.
Following a four-day preliminary hearing in November 2014, Hansen released Morse from jail after making several factual findings, including that Logan-Tellez did not fire a gun from Morse's vehicle and that he did not fire the weapon that killed Hernandez-Canela, court records say. In his ruling, the judge said he could not hear any admission of a shooting by Logan-Tellez in the accidental 911 call. Hanson also said the detectives used "improper interrogation techniques" on Morse's passengers, court records say.
On Wednesday, Cavallero, who retired in December 2014, testified he was aware of Hansen's ruling, but it didn't concern him, he said, because he supported Hale and his detectives.
He testified he couldn't recall if Hale had told him that Logan-Tellez was initially arrested after the killing and then released for lack of evidence. But he recalled that Hale told him that Morse was in the SUV with Logan-Tellez when gunfire erupted at the Atwater party.
As acting sheriff, Cavallero said it was not his job to know every single detail about every murder case in Merced County. At the time of Morse's arrest, he said, there could have been a dozen other unsolved murder cases.
Ultimately, Cavallero said he understood it was his responsbility as to whether someone gets arrested for murder. But, he testified that he relied on Hale, as head of the major crimes unit, and his detectives, in conjuction with the Attorney General's Office, to make the decision to arrest Ethan Morse.
