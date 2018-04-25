Coarsegold woman killed in collision near Lindsay

A 58-year-old Coarsegold woman died Tuesday when she lost control of her Volkswagen and collided with a Chevrolet northwest of Lindsay, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. as the woman was southbound on Highway 65 south of Avenue 240 at a speed faster than the posted limit of 55, according to the CHP. Witnesses told investigators that the woman was distracted and did not notice that traffic was slowing ahead of her, then slammed on her brakes to avoid traffic and veered to the right into a ditch. The Volkswagen then spun into the path of the northbound Chevrolet, driven by Michael G. McCoy, 57, of Bakersfield. The Chevrolet slammed into the passenger side of the Volkswagen.
The Volkswagen driver was extricated from the car and taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.
McCoy was treated for cuts to his face.
