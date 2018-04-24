Yosemite's Glacier Point Road opens Saturday

Yosemite National Park announced today, that Glacier Point Road will re-open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 28, 2018 for the summer season.
Though the road will be open to all vehicular traffic there will be limited visitor services available at Glacier Point and there is no projected opening date for the Glacier Point store or the Bridalveil Creek Campground.
According to Yosemite officials, the Four Mile Trail is open from Yosemite Valley to Glacier Point.
The park asks visitors to slow down and drive with caution, as bears and other wildlife may be present on or near the roadway.
Drivers can check ahead for potential road hazards, including wet and icy conditions or debris in the roadway, at Yosemite's website or call Yosemite National Park 24 hour road and weather condition hotline at (209) 372-0200, press 1 and press 1 again.
