Clovis may get temporary dog park until new one is built

Get those fetch toys ready, Clovis is moving forward on building it's first public dog park.
Clovis city officials will hold a public meeting on Tuesday to update the community on two important developments in the year-long quest to build a park for pooches. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the Clovis City Council Chambers, 1033 5th Street.
First, residents will learn about the process for selecting a site and identifying a way to pay for the maintenance of the park. The other item to be discussed is the idea of creating a temporary dog park while the permanent one is built.
Eric Aller, parks manager for the city of Clovis, is pitching the idea because it may take up to a year and a half for the permanent dog park to become a reality.
"The community reached out to the city about wanting a dog park," Aller said. "And we want to see if the community is interested in doing a temporary park while we go through the site plan review process."
Although nothing is set in stone for a temporary, fenced-in dog park, two existing parks have been suggested, Sierra Bicentennial on North Sunnyside Avenue and Letterman on Villa Avenue.
Aller said Bicentennial and Letterman were offered because the parks are centrally located and there is space available.
"If the community wants to pursue something, we will pursue it," Aller said. "And if not, that's fine, too. We are just suggesting the most viable options for now."
Josie McGuire, one of the community members advocating for a dog park, likes the idea of a temporary park until a permanent
one is built. She said people deserve to have someplace safe where they can let their dogs run without a leash, even if it is just temporary.
"I don't want to wait another year," she said.
McGuire and Michelle Jenkins were instrumental in collecting more than 2,000 signatures in support of a dog park. And while they still agree on the need for a permanent park, Jenkins isn't keen on either of the parks suggested.
She said that if the community agrees on creating a temporary park, she thinks there are better choices that are not close to homes or have more shade trees. She likes Cottonwood Park on Alluvial Avenue or Railroad Park on Peach Avenue.
"I just don't want an area where people might feel unsafe," Jenkins said.
Aller said a temporary park would include fenced-in areas for large and small dogs.
Comments