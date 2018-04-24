A Wild Wings restaurant in Fresno only served drinks for much of Monday. Here's why

The Buffalo Wild Wings at Shaw Avenue and Highway 168 was closed for most of the day Monday after a grease fire.
The flames broke out in a deep-fat fryer in the kitchen, causing the restaurant’s fire protection system to kick in, said Wayne Fox, division manager of environmental health within Fresno County’s Department of Public Health.
The fire happened about 8 a.m. and the restaurant closed voluntarily until around 6:30 p.m., he said
Fox said he didn’t visit the restaurant, but that fire-protection systems often shoot out a foam that makes a mess. Restaurants are required to call public health officials in such situations, he said.
“They went to work and cleaned everything up and got it all up to standards,” Fox said.
At one point, a sign on the doors told customers that only drinks were being served and the friers were being inspected.
The corporate office had no comment on the inspection. By 7:30 p.m. the signs on the doors had gone down and guests began arriving again.
