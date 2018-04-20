Rescuers cut fence to reach man who fell in canal

Firefighters were able to rescue a man who fell into a swift-moving canal Friday night near downtown Fresno, Battalion Chief Kirk Wandless said.
The man, who appeared to be in his 50s, was rescued in the area of Franklin and Broadway streets after a water rescue crew cut through a fence and strung a rope across the canal bank. The man was able to grab hold, but rescuers had to bring him out, as the water was too cold for him to move, Wandless said.
Police first got a call around 9:30 p.m. from a resident near Van Ness and Bremer avenues that someone was in the canal, Lt. Michael Landon said. Rescuers followed the man as he went under a bridge and came out the other side continuing down the canal, according to scanner reports.
Wandless said the man was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
It is unclear how the man fell in, but Wandless said it's not uncommon for people to be in the canals in the area.
