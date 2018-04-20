Yosemite Valley flood waters recede, but Merced River and waterfalls rage John Walker The Fresno Bee
Earth Day celebrations include free national park entry and Yosemite bus ride

By Ashleigh Panoo

April 20, 2018 07:23 PM

In celebration of Earth Day and the first day of National Park Week, entry fees for Yosemite National Park and the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System will be free.

Admission fees are waived at all national parks on Saturday, including nearby Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park as part of National Park Week, which runs April 21 through April 29.

In addition to a free ride aboard YARTS, Yosemite will celebrate Earth Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Valley Visitor Center with guided walks and other activities, according to the National Park Service.

Entrance fees are waived four days a year at parks that charge. The next dates are Sept. 22 for National Public Lands Day, and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

