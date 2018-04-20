State officials hoping trail cameras will catch glimpse of mountain lion in Clovis

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is installing trail cameras in a northeast Clovis neighborhood where a mountain lion was reportedly seen Wednesday night.
"We will see if anything turns up," said Peter Tira, spokesman for Fish and Wildlife.
Clovis police got a call from a resident in the area of Locan and Enterprise avenues who reported seeing what was believed to be a mountain lion.
Police didn't find anything when they searched and asked for help from the department.
Tira said that according to biologists it would not be unusual for a mountain lion to be roaming in this area. There is a river corridor nearby that a mountain lion might travel up and down in search of prey, including deer.
It's also possible that it was a young male lion that is separating from his mother and going out on his own. Young male lions have been known to venture out into urban areas during this stage of their lives.
"Young male lions are like teenagers, invariably they will get into trouble," Tira said. "When we find mountain lions in neighborhoods or towns, it tends to be a young male."
Residents should keep a close eye on pets when they are outdoors to keep them safe.
And as a reminder, if you come across a mountain lion, stand your ground and make yourself look big.
"Lions do their best to avoid people and they see us long before we see them," Tira said.
Comments