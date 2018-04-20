Merced DA criticizes sheriff's office for wrongful arrest of his son on murder charge

Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse II testified Friday in his son's federal civil-rights trial that sheriff's detectives blindsided him when they arrested his son in July 2014 in connection with a triple-homicide case, and didn't even have the courtesy to let him surrender his son.

Morse also described sheriff Lt. Charles "Chuck" Hale, who authorized Ethan Morse's arrest, as a "very aggressive detective" who pushed prosecutors to file murder charges before the case was ready.

On the third day of the trial being held in Fresno, the elder Morse began his testimony with criticism of former Sheriff Mark Pazin for not devoting enough resources to fight gang violence. He ended his day on the witness stand fighting off accusations that he tampered with witnesses to a triple homicide at a house party in Atwater in March 2013.

In between, he kept his composure while he talked about the heartache he and his wife, Cindy, experienced when their son was arrested — after they had encouraged him to talk detectives about what he knew about a triple homicide.

Morse perked up, however, when he told the jury that a Merced Superior Court judge in November 2014 found Ethan Morse "factually innocent" and freed him after spending four months in jail.

Ethan Morse, 21, has accused Hale and sheriff's detectives Erick Macias and Jose Sam Sanchez in U.S. District Court in Fresno of false arrest. His lawyers, Jayme Walker and J. Gary Gwilliam contend Hale and the two detectives violated Ethan Morse's civil rights by maliciously or recklessly lying to a judge to get a warrant for his arrest.

The defendants' lawyers, however, say sheriff's detectives had probable cause to arrest Morse because he was evasive in answering questions and wouldn't identify witnesses in connection with the triple homicide.





Ethan Morse's troubles began when he used his father's sports utility vehicle to drive seven friends and acquaintance to the Atwater party on Westside Boulevard on March 30, 2013.

Samantha Parreira, 16, and Matthew Fisher, 19, were fatally shot in the backyard. Bernabed Hernandez-Canela, 18, was killed out front.

Larry Morse testified Friday that he and his wife were out of town when the son borrowed the SUV. He also said his son never told him that he went to the party.

Because the case remained unsolved, Larry Morse testified that he appeared in front of the Board of Supervisors in January 2014 to ask them to give more money to the Sheriff's Department and direct then Sheriff Pazin to reallocate resources to fight gang violence.

In his speech, Morse talked about the unsolved triple homicide. He testified that he later learned his remarks rubbed some sheriff's officials the wrong way.

The triple-homicide made headlines in July 2014, when the Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of Jose Carballido and Jose Botello in the killings of Parreira and Fisher, and the arrest of Jacob Logan-Tellez, 18, in the killing of Hernandez-Canela. (Carballido and Botello were later convicted and sentenced to prison. Hernandez-Canela's killing remains unsolved.)

The sheriff's announcement came as a surprise, Morse testified, because Hale said he and detectives had only an hour to brief Morse and other prosecutors. Usually, before a news conference is called, Morse said, prosecutors get a thorough briefing of the evidence and any mitigating circumstance because the District Attorney's Office is responsible for filing charges.

But on this day, Morse testified that Hale and his detectives talked mostly about the evidence in the killings of Parreira and Fisher, and spent little time talking about the evidence against Logan-Tellez.

"They said they had a 911 call in which he admitted to the shooting," Morse testified. He also said Hale never told him that Logan-Tellez had been arrested shortly after the March 2013 killings and released after the lead homicide detective at the time deemed the 911 call too difficult to understand and insufficient evidence to book someone in jail.

Morse said he did not attend the sheriff's news conference. Later that night his son confided in him that Logan-Telllez was with him at the Atwater house party and that Logan-Tellez was innocent.





"What?" Morse recalled asking his son, while "my heart fell out of my chest."

His son's admission was startling, Morse said, because Ethan Morse initially had told his father that he had not gone to the party. Morse testified he learned for the first time that his son drove his friends and acquaintances to the party, but left as gunfire erupted.

Because Ethan Morse insisted that Logan-Tellez didn't kill anyone, Larry Morse told the jury that he encouraged his son to talk to detectives. "The worst thing that can happen (in the criminal justice system) is having an innocent person in jail," Larry Morse said.

That night, Morse said he called Hale to set up an interview for his son, but Hale told him he had to wait three days. On the day of the interview, Morse drove his then 18-year-old son to the Sheriff's Department, but declined an invitation to remain in the interrogation room with him. "He knew to tell the truth," Morse told the jury.

After his son talked to detectives, Morse said, his son expressed concerns about the detectives' questions. He also said his son declined to give names of his passengers to detectives, because Ethan Morse wanted to talk to them first to make sure they had told their parents about going to the party.

During the interview, Ethan Morse volunteered to take a lie detector test, but detectives rejected the offer. Though the results are inadmissible in court, Larry Morse said lie detector tests are used by detectives to help get to the truth.

After his son became witness, Larry Morse said his staff called the state Attorney General's Office to take over the prosecution of Logan-Tellez.

Morse's testimony got sticky when attorney Dana Fox, who represents Hale and Merced County, accused Morse of tampering with witnesses, specifically talking to some of the passengers who went with Ethan Morse to the party .

Larry Morse agreed he had a conflict in prosecuting the case, but testified he did not violate any ethical standard in encouraging the passengers to talk to sheriff's investigators. He said he did it because it would be unfair to Logan-Tellez to be locked up in jail if he was innocent.

Fox, however, contended that Morse went too far with one passenger. According to Fox, Morse asked the passenger: "What are you going to say?" Morse even told the passenger to have detectives tape record the interview and advised him that he had a right to walk out if he was not under arrest.

"I was just advising him of his constitutional rights," Morse told the jury.





Unknown to Morse, his conversation with the passenger was tape recorded by the Sheriff's Department. That's because the passenger had put his cell phone on speaker phone during his videotaped interview with detectives.

The jury got to hear Larry Morse's conversation with the passenger. In it, he goes over what his son told him and says: "I don't want to put words in your mouth." He also says: "This could make me look really bad because I have to deal with cops all the time."

But most of the time, Morse encourages the passenger to tell the truth and encourages the passenger to take a lie detector test if offered. "It's really important because this is serious stuff," Morse says in the recording. "You got to stand up.. You got to do what's right. The truth is the truth. It doesn't change. That's the honorable and ethical thing to do."





Morse said he had no idea that his son was a murder suspect until sheriff's detectives came to his home and arrested his son on the front yard on July 25, 2014. He was in the den when his son's friend ran into the home and told him.

Going outside, Morse saw his son in handcuffs and being placed in the back of a patrol car. When he asked what were the charges, Morse said he was told to call the sheriff.

He told his son to keep quiet and that he was going to hire a lawyer.

Ethan Morse spent nearly four months in jail before he was released in November 2014 following a four-day preliminary hearing in which Judge Ronald Hansen made several factual findings, including that Logan-Tellez did not fire a gun from Morse's vehicle and that he did not fire the weapon that killed Hernandez-Canela, court records say. The judge also said he could not hear any admission of a shooting by Logan-Tellez in his 911 call. In addition, the judge said, "the detectives used improper interrogation techniques" on Morse's passengers, court records say.

On Friday, Larry Morse recalled he and his wife were elated when his son came home from jail. But he also recalled how his son once was a carefree, positive individual, who trusted and respected law enforcement. Since getting out of jail, Ethan Morse has been depressed and bitter, and suspicious of law enforcement, his father said.

Larry Morse said his son was living the good life, headed to college in Arkansas on a wrestling scholarship before his arrest. But while in jail, he missed the first semester of college and his grandfather's funeral, he testified.

He went to college after his release from jail because Larry Morse said he and his wife thought it was unsafe for him in Merced; social media posts had labeled him a murderer in a gang slaying. But after one semester, Morse said his son returned to Merced because he was ostracized in college once they found out his link to the gang murder on social media.

Ethan Morse's emotional stress has gotten worse since coming home, his father said, because social media posts continue to unfairly labeled him a murderer. "My son fears for is safety every day," Larry Morse said.