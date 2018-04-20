Strike 2: In new try, dam project near Fresno gets little support from state officials

The proposed Temperance Flat Reservoir project near Fresno was dealt another blow by the California Water Commission on Friday after a new assessment recommended a fraction of the bond funding needed for the project.
The water commission staff recommends the project receive $171.3 million of Proposition 1 dollars. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $2.7 billion, and the Temperance application sought $1 billion from Proposition 1.
Plans call for a structure that would be 655 feet high and hold back almost 1.3 million acre-feet of water. That’s about three times more than Millerton Lake east of Friant, which is downstream from the proposed Temperance location.
The commission will consider the recommendation at a meeting scheduled May 1-3.
Earlier, the commission staff had recommended not funding Temperance at all, saying there was little to no public benefit. Local farm and water officials strenuously disagreed, saying it would capture critical water supplies to help the Fresno area and beyond deal with inevitable droughts.
This story will be updated.
