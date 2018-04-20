Swept up in the Bush-tweet controversy, literary event goes on with new headliner

Organizers of the literary event LitHop went into a scramble this week, following controversial tweets that resulted in author and Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar withdrawing herself as the event's headline reader.

Jarrar was scheduled to read at the culmination of Saturday's daylong event, which was founded in 2016 by Fresno poet Lee Herrick and has featured headliners like Juan Felipe Herrera and Gary Soto. Jarrar was one of more than 150 writers participating in the event, which takes place at eight venues in Fresno’s Tower District.

Jarrar withdrew Wednesday, less than a day after she marked the death of Barbara Bush by posting a tweet that described the former first lady as an "amazing racist."

In Jarrar's place is Carmen Giménez Smith, an American Book Award Winning author and one of two poetry editors at The Nation magazine.





Giménez Smith comes with an extensive resume that includes one memoir and six poetry collections, including "Milk and Filth," which was a finalist for the 2013 National Book Critics Circle award in poetry. She co-edited an anthology of contemporary Latinx writing, is the chair of the planning committee for CantoMundo and is the publisher of Noemi Press. Her most recent collection is "Cruel Futures," which was released by publisher City Lights this year.

She is far from the only notable author at the event.

Organizers have put together an extensive and diverse list of readers that includes Ife-Chudeni Oputa, Vanessa Angélica Villareal, Marisol Baca, Bryan Medina and Tim Hernandez.

Oputa is a Fresno native whose 2015 book "Rummage" won the Little A Poetry Contest.

Villareal has been featured on Buzzfeed Reader, "PBS Newshour" and The Poetry Foundation Harriet Blog. She has served as an editor for the Bettering American Poetry project and is a CantoMundo Fellow.

Baca is the author of "Tremor" from Three Mile Harbor Press and a MFA graduate from Cornell University, where she won the Robert Chasen poetry award.

Medina is currently serving as Fresno County’s poet laureate.

Hendandez is an award-winning poet, novelist and performance artist who famously helped identify the "deportees" who died in a plane crash in 1948.

A full list of readers, event locations and times and be found at lithopfresno.wordpress.com.

"LitHop was meant to be a celebratory literary event," Herreck wrote in a post on the event's Facebook page Thursday afternoon. "We encourage you to still attend."

Organizers were notified Wednesday that Jarrar had withdrawn and would not speak at the event.





"This was her decision in light of all things considered," Herrick wrote.

Safety was an issue.





"This is a heated situation, and I share the community’s serious concerns. I have received hate mail and personal attacks from all possible angles," Herrick wrote. "It is important for the LitHop community to know that we did not disinvite her or censor her."

Campus police will be at the headlining event for the safety of attendees.