Around the Valley | Republican women, picnic, dental screening

Republican women to meet
Fresno County & City Republican Women Federated will meet at noon April 26 at Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave. Fresno Mayor Lee Brand is this month’s featured speaker.
Tickets for the luncheon cost $22.
Details: 559-292-5414, www.fresnorepublicanwomen.org/register.shtml.
Spring picnic
People with visual impairments in Fresno and the surrounding areas are invited to Valley Center for the Blind’s spring picnic 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 21 at Inspiration Park, 5770 W. Gettysburg Ave. The community event includes activities, music, barbecue and games designed for all ages and abilities.
Details: 559-222-4447.
Dental screening
The Fresno County Department of Public Health and the Save Our Smiles program will hold a free dental screening for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from 9 a.m. to noon April 28 at Fresno City College’s Dental Hygiene Clinic, 1101 E. University Ave.
Details: 559-304-7870.
Cake4Kids
Cake4Kids is seeking volunteers to bake and deliver birthday cakes for underprivileged children in Fresno County. The nonprofit organization, which originated in the Bay Area and expanded in 2017, aims to raise self-esteem in children and teens who are foster children and at-risk youth. Volunteers can choose how often they want to bake and can do it in their own home. Deliveries are made Monday through Friday during business hours to local agencies.
Details: www.cake4kids.org.
