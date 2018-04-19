This file photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Game shows a mountain lion in California. Clovis police received a report that someone spotted a mountain lion in northeast Clovis on Wednesday night.
This file photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Game shows a mountain lion in California. Clovis police received a report that someone spotted a mountain lion in northeast Clovis on Wednesday night. Associated Press/California Dept of Fish and Game,
Police say mountain lion spotted by resident walking in northeast Clovis

By Robert Rodriguez

April 19, 2018

Clovis police are investigating a reported sighting of a mountain lion in northeast Clovis.

Police received information that the lion was seen in the area of Locan and Enterprise avenues. A resident was walking in the area Wednesday night and reported the sighting to police.

Police did not find the big cat when they searched last night. But they also alerted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife that is working with a local biologist to help investigate it.

Residents in the area are asked to be on the lookout. If they see something do not approach the animal. Call the emergency number, 911 or 559-324-2800.



