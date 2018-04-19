Fire at Poppy and California in southwest Fresno

A fire that started in a detached garage in southwest Fresno was knocked down by firefighters at noon Thursday.
A fire department spokesman said several people were living in the structure where the blaze erupted on Poppy Avenue just south of California Avenue.
No one was injured in the fire, but spokesman Hector Vasquez said the fire spread to the trees nearby, which could have caused it to extend to nearby buildings.
The cause is under investigation, but neighbors blamed the blaze on a group of homeless people living nearby. The amount of damage was being assessed.
