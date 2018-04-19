Engine that failed in fatal Southwest incident is common on flights into Fresno

The same type of jet engine that failed this week on a Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas is also found on many aircraft that provide airline flights to and from Fresno on a daily basis — and was reportedly involved in a similar engine failure aboard another Southwest flight in 2016.

The CFM56-7B engine model was the subject of a proposed FAA rule last August ordering airlines to undertake ultrasonic inspections of fan blades inside certain engines. That came about eight months before Tuesday's fatal incident in which debris from a blown engine struck the fuselage of Southwest Airlines' Boeing 737 jet, smashing a window through which a female passenger was partially sucked from the airplane.

That passenger, a woman from New Mexico, died and seven others were injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board said late Tuesday that a preliminary inspection of the engine showed that one of the engine's fan blades was missing and had separated from the point where it joined the engine hub. The engine was one of two that powered the 737 aircraft. NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said Wednesday that investigators won't know whether the particular engine or fan part that failed was subject to the August 2017 inspection proposal rule until they scrutinize maintenance records for the aircraft.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

United Airlines began increased service to Fresno in August 2017, using a 166-seat Boeing 737 aircraft for flights between Fresno Yosemite International Airport and San Francisco International. United's 737s are among jetliners that use the CFM56-7B engine – the same type of engine that failed aboard a Southwest Airlines flight on Tuesday, April 17. One passenger died in that incident after debris from the blown engine smashed a window and she was partially sucked out of the cabin. Fresno Yosemite International Airport

CFM56-7B engines are manufactured by CFM International, a joint company of General Electric and French manufacturer Safran Aircraft Engines. It is a popular aircraft engine worldwide; the company said the engine entered service in 1997 and has been used to power more than 6,700 aircraft, CFM spokeswoman Jamie Jewell told The Bee. The engines are only on Boeing's "next generation" 737 aircraft, she added.

Jewell said there have been two engine failures involving fan blades separating in the CFM56-7B's 21-year history of commercial operation. She added that the engine on the Southwest jet was not among the engines listed in a pair of service bulletins issued by the company to its airline customers.

The incident is prompting the FAA to take more immediate action on inspections. "The FAA will issue an Airworthiness Directive (AD) within the next two weeks that will require inspections of certain CFM56-7B engines," the agency said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon. "The directive will require an ultrasonic inspection of fan blades when they reach a certain number of takeoffs and landings. Any blades that fail the inspection will have to be replaced."

The FAA's August inspection proposal was prompted by a previous incident of fan blade failure in a CFM56-7B engine. While the order did not specify the date and location of that case, Scottish aviation consulting firm Aerossurance reported that Tuesday's incident was similar to one in August 2016, citing an NTSB statement about a flight from New Orleans to Orlando, Florida. That flight, like Tuesday's, also involved a Southwest Airlines 737 aircraft.

Local connection

American Airlines, which flies from Fresno to Dallas and Phoenix, has about 304 Boeing 737 jets equipped with the CFM56-7B engines in its U.S. fleet. According to FAA records, American's 67 flights from Fresno to Dallas in January 2018 were aboard 737s using the CFM56-7B engines. The airline used Airbus 319 aircraft, some using engines manufactured by International Aero Engines and others using a different model of CFM engines, for its flights from Fresno to Phoenix.

United Airlines, which offers service between Fresno and San Francisco, also uses Boeing 737 jets on its flights. In January, FAA records show, at least seven of the United flights were aboard jets with CFM56-7B engines, while nine others used an unspecified version of the CFM56 engine series .

Most of the domestic flights to and from Fresno are flown by Utah-based SkyWest Airlines under agreements with American, United, Alaska Air and Delta Air Lines. According to SkyWest's web page describing its aircraft fleet, none of its jets use engines from the CFM56 series. Skywest flies routes for American other than those to Dallas and Phoenix.

Sumwalt said that "the CFM56 engine is a widely used engine and it's got a great record, generally speaking."

But Sumwalt declined to say that Tuesday's engine failure indicates a broader potential for flaws in that particular model. "Engine failures like this should not occur, obviously," he said. "To be able to extrapolate that to the entire 737 fleet, I will say that if we find a need, if we feel that this is a deeper issue, we have the capability to order urgent safety recommendations."

The FAA's proposed rule would have given airlines six months to inspect the fan blades on engines that had flown more than 7,500 flights, and 18 months on more lightly used engines, but had not yet begun to require the inspections. American Airlines said in a statement Wednesday that it voluntarily began inspections of its CFM56-7B engines under the conditions of the FAA proposal.

The FAA's airworthiness directive followed the issuance of a service bulletin by CFM recommending ultrasonic inspections of its engines' fan blades. Last month, European regulators required airlines flying in Europe to conduct the inspections that were recommended by CFM.