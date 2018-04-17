Fresno Grizzlies put excess stadium food to good use, benefiting those in need

The Fresno Grizzlies are helping feed the homeless in way that’ll create “zero waste.”
Under the new “zero waste” policy at Chukchansi Park, the minor league baseball franchise will donate excess and leftover food directly to those in need through a partnership with Poverello House in Fresno.
“There is no reason to throw out food that can help our neighbors,” Grizzlies President Derek Franks said.
Professional Sports Catering (PSC), which heads the stadium’s food-and-beverage operations, will ensure that recently prepared food is delivered in a sanitary fashion.
Food will be transported in proper temperatures so it may be re-heated and/or re-packaged to give filling meals to those in need.
“Poverello House is only a few blocks away, so we’re glad to help out and make sure all leftover food is donated properly,” said Patrick Day, VP of Operations for PSC.
Excess food will be moved from Chukchansi Park to Poverello House after each game and each event.
In addition the Grizzlies’ 68 home games this season, the downtown stadium holds more than 100 special events in a calendar year, including Fresno FC soccer games.
“It’s a relief knowing that we’re able make someone’s day a little more comfortable,” Franks said, “when they know where their next meal is coming from.”
Added Poverello House CEO Cruz Avila: “We appreciate the support from the Fresno Grizzlies and PSC with the coordination and fulfillment of this partnership. A food donation of this size on 70+ days this year is very impactful for the community and really goes along way with our clients.”
