Fresno Housing's voucher program waitlist for rental assistance opens May 1

The Fresno Housing Authority will open its waitlist for the Housing Choice Voucher program on May 1.
Also known as Section 8, the program provides low-income families with rental assistance for apartments or rental homes of their choice. The authority administers about 13,000 rental assistance vouchers in the city and county.
Nearly 3,500 people applied on the first day the waitlist opened last year, overwhelming the website, the authority said at the time. But there is no need to be the first to apply. The list will open at 10 a.m. May 1 and close at 11:59 p.m. May 15.
Pre-applications submitted during those two weeks will be entered into a random lottery system to get on a final list for the voucher program when funding is available. The old first-come, first-served system is no longer used. If your application is not selected this year, you must reapply for the program when the waitlist reopens in spring 2019.
All applications must be filled out online at fresnohousing.org. If you do not have access to a computer or the internet, you can visit any Fresno County library or computer labs at some housing authority properties.
