Fresno rallies around firefighter whose wife died after giving birth to twin girls

The community has rallied around a Fresno County firefighter who lost his wife from complications after giving birth to twin girls.
A GoFundMe page for Nick Reeder and his five children has raised more than $30,000, and a Meal Train page shows the family will be fed into next month.
Reeder's wife, Amanda Sawyer, gave birth to twin baby girls April 9 after a smooth pregnancy, according to the GoFundMe page.
After giving birth, Sawyer wasn't feeling well and died within an hour.
"What should have been a beautiful moment in Nick and Amanda's life turned bittersweet in a matter of moments," said Katherine Justice-Straps, the organizer of the GoFundMe effort.
Sawyer left behind five children, ages 11, 6, 3, and including the newborn girls, named Kaia Lyn and Kelce Jo.
The GoFundMe page raised about $34,000 as of Monday morning and shared more than 5,000 times on Facebook. The Meal Train page raised more than 90 meals, feeding the Reeder family into mid May.
Sawyer's memorial was on Sunday at the San Joaquin Wine Club.
