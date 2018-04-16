Police investigate possible DUI in central Fresno head-on crash

Police are investigating whether a driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol after a head-on collision early Monday in central Fresno in which three people were rushed to hospitals.
The four-car crash happened just before 8 a.m. on East Olive Avenue near North Bond Street. According to Lt. Mark Hudson, witnesses reported that an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe SUV was swerving at a high rate of speed when it crossed into westbound traffic. The black SUV clipped a pickup, then slammed head-on into a white Saturn SUV. Another pickup behind the Saturn was also struck. The driver and a passenger in the Chevy SUV were taken away by ambulance, as was the Saturn driver.
Police were planning to draw blood from the driver of the Chevy SUV to determine if he was under the influence, said Hudson. The lieutenant confirmed that a possible drug pipe was found near the driver seat of the vehicle.
The extent of the injuries to the three were being evaluated, but Hudson said that preliminarily, they appeared to be critical.
