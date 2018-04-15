Hang glider crashes into tree near Porterville

A man was rescued after his hang glider crashed into a tree Sunday east of Porterville.
Tulare County Fire Department received the call of a downed glider down just before 6 p.m. in a area called Rocky Hill, fire Capt. Joanne Bear said.
With help from the Porterville fire and police departments, along with California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire, crews were able to safely rescue the man from the tree safely and take him to a hospital.
Bear said had no information about the severity of the man's injuries.
