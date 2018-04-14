'Missile attack is not going to resolve the issue' in Syria, Fresno protestor says

After President Donald Trump ordered a military strike against Syrian President Bashar Assad late Friday, some demonstrators came together in central Fresno on Saturday morning to show their disapproval of the attack.
The protest was hosted by Peace Fresno, an anti-war organization.
About 15 people with signs saying "Fresno sez (says) no to war" and "U.S. attack on Syria – illegal and immoral" stood near the intersection of First Street and Clinton Avenue as drivers passing by honked.
The U.S. teamed up with Britain and France on Friday to launch 105 missiles on three Syrian chemical weapons sites in response to the April 7 attack on Syrian residents, part of the ongoing civil war in that country.
"We understand there are issues going on in Syria but we feel they should be resolved diplomatically. That the world community needs to sit down and resolve the differences. That missile attack is not going to resolve the issue of poison gas attacks," said Ken Hudson, president of Peace Fresno.
