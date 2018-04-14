The Bee honored with 23 awards in annual California Journalism contest

The Fresno Bee was recognized Saturday with 23 awards in the annual California Journalism Awards contest.
The awards, sponsored by the California News Publishers Association, honor the best work done by members. The judging focused on news produced in 2017.
Leading the way for The Bee was staff writer Rory Appleton, whose series on human trafficking in Fresno took first place in the in-depth and investigative categories.
Appleton also took first in the writing and column categories with a feature about Tokyo Garden, a Fresno restaurant that was closing.
The Bee was also a finalist in 19 categories, including general excellence, the highest honor given in the awards because it focuses on overall quality. The Bee competes in the 35,001 to 150,000 newspaper-circulation category, the most competitive because it has the greatest number of papers.
"These awards are further proof of the incredible journalism produced by The Bee’s reporters, editors and visual journalists — the kind of work that rights wrongs and shines light into dark corners," said Bee Executive Editor Joe Kieta.
The awards were presented during the CNPA's annual meeting, held this year in Sonoma.
Here are the awards won by The Bee:
First place
In-depth reporting: Rory Appleton
Investigative reporting: Rory Appleton
Writing: Rory Appleton
Columns: Rory Appleton
Editorial comment: Gail Marshall
Second place
In-depth reporting: Mackenzie Mays
Enterprise story or series: Mackenzie Mays
Land-use reporting: Marek Warszawski
Business news: Marek Warszawski
Feature story: Carmen George
Sports feature story: Carmen George
Photo illustration: John Walker
Editorial cartoon: SW Parra
Third place
Land-use reporting: Tim Sheehan
Business news: Tim Sheehan
Profile story: Mackenzie Mays
Editorial comment: Bill McEwen
Photojournalism: Staff
Sports action photo: Craig Kohlruss
News photo: Eric Paul Zamora
Special sports section: Staff
Editorial cartoon: SW Parra
Online general excellence: Staff
