Fresno Bee reporter Rory Appleton during a workshop at the High School Journalism Day conference in March 2017 at Fresno City College. Appleton won four first-place awards Saturday in the California Journalism Awards contest sponsored by the California News Publishers Association. Fresno Bee file

The Bee honored with 23 awards in annual California Journalism contest

By Fresno Bee Staff

April 14, 2018 03:10 PM

The Fresno Bee was recognized Saturday with 23 awards in the annual California Journalism Awards contest.

The awards, sponsored by the California News Publishers Association, honor the best work done by members. The judging focused on news produced in 2017.

Leading the way for The Bee was staff writer Rory Appleton, whose series on human trafficking in Fresno took first place in the in-depth and investigative categories.

Appleton also took first in the writing and column categories with a feature about Tokyo Garden, a Fresno restaurant that was closing.

The Bee was also a finalist in 19 categories, including general excellence, the highest honor given in the awards because it focuses on overall quality. The Bee competes in the 35,001 to 150,000 newspaper-circulation category, the most competitive because it has the greatest number of papers.

"These awards are further proof of the incredible journalism produced by The Bee’s reporters, editors and visual journalists — the kind of work that rights wrongs and shines light into dark corners," said Bee Executive Editor Joe Kieta.

"It’s certainly nice to have recognition from our peers, but the ultimate winner in this is The Bee’s audience, which is served well by this stellar work. I am so honored to lead this newsroom, which is among the best in the business.”

The awards were presented during the CNPA's annual meeting, held this year in Sonoma.

Here are the awards won by The Bee:

First place

In-depth reporting: Rory Appleton

Investigative reporting: Rory Appleton

Writing: Rory Appleton

Columns: Rory Appleton

Editorial comment: Gail Marshall

Second place

In-depth reporting: Mackenzie Mays

Enterprise story or series: Mackenzie Mays

Land-use reporting: Marek Warszawski

Business news: Marek Warszawski

Feature story: Carmen George

Sports feature story: Carmen George

Photo illustration: John Walker

Editorial cartoon: SW Parra

Third place

Land-use reporting: Tim Sheehan

Business news: Tim Sheehan

Profile story: Mackenzie Mays

Editorial comment: Bill McEwen

Photojournalism: Staff

Sports action photo: Craig Kohlruss

News photo: Eric Paul Zamora

Special sports section: Staff

Editorial cartoon: SW Parra

Online general excellence: Staff

  Comments  